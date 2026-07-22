Iranian Freestyle, Greco-Roman Wrestlers to Compete in Turkey Tournament

TEHRAN - Iran’s selected freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams will travel to Turkey to compete in the Hasan Gemiji and Ghazanfar Bilge International Championships.

The competitions will be held from July 31 to August 4 in Kocaeli, Turkey.

The composition of Iran’s teams is as follows:

Freestyle

57kg: Ali Yahyapour – Sina Bustani

61kg: Ebrahim Khawari – Ali Asghar Soltani

65kg: Abolfazl Bakhshoudeh

70kg: Mohammad Ali Amouzad

74kg: Amir Hossein Hosseini – Ali Rezaei – Ali Karampour

79kg: Mehdi Yousefi – Mehdi Esmaeili

86kg: Reza Afshar

92kg: Hadi Sharafbayani

97kg: Abolfazl Babalou

125kg: Mohammad Reza Lotfi

Coaches: Farshid Ghabadi – Mostafa Ghiyasi – Saeed Ahmadi

Greco-Roman

55kg: Hossein Bijani – Muhammad Pouya Asadi – Shahin Rezaei

60kg: Muhammad Ashiri – Amir Reza Dehbozorgi

63kg: Seyed Mostafa Rezaei

67kg: Ilya Alikhani – Muhammad Mehdi Gholampour – Muhammad Kamali – Amir Reza Zekriyaei

72kg: Hojjat Rezaei – Ahmad Reza Mohsennejad

82kg: Mohammad Arjmand – Abolfazl Rasouli

87kg: Kamran Peykari

97kg: Amir Reza Moradian – Tohid Mohebbi – Amir Reza Akbari

130kg: Mohammad Kazemi – Abolfazl Fathi Tezangi – Mohammad Karimiasl

Coaches: Taleb Nematpour – Mehdi Alizadeh – one development coach

Mehdi Tavakolian will be added to the list if his travel clearance issues are resolved.