Iranian Freestyle, Greco-Roman Wrestlers to Compete in Turkey Tournament
TEHRAN - Iran’s selected freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams will travel to Turkey to compete in the Hasan Gemiji and Ghazanfar Bilge International Championships.
The competitions will be held from July 31 to August 4 in Kocaeli, Turkey.
The composition of Iran’s teams is as follows:
Freestyle
57kg: Ali Yahyapour – Sina Bustani
61kg: Ebrahim Khawari – Ali Asghar Soltani
65kg: Abolfazl Bakhshoudeh
70kg: Mohammad Ali Amouzad
74kg: Amir Hossein Hosseini – Ali Rezaei – Ali Karampour
79kg: Mehdi Yousefi – Mehdi Esmaeili
86kg: Reza Afshar
92kg: Hadi Sharafbayani
97kg: Abolfazl Babalou
125kg: Mohammad Reza Lotfi
Coaches: Farshid Ghabadi – Mostafa Ghiyasi – Saeed Ahmadi
Greco-Roman
55kg: Hossein Bijani – Muhammad Pouya Asadi – Shahin Rezaei
60kg: Muhammad Ashiri – Amir Reza Dehbozorgi
63kg: Seyed Mostafa Rezaei
67kg: Ilya Alikhani – Muhammad Mehdi Gholampour – Muhammad Kamali – Amir Reza Zekriyaei
72kg: Hojjat Rezaei – Ahmad Reza Mohsennejad
82kg: Mohammad Arjmand – Abolfazl Rasouli
87kg: Kamran Peykari
97kg: Amir Reza Moradian – Tohid Mohebbi – Amir Reza Akbari
130kg: Mohammad Kazemi – Abolfazl Fathi Tezangi – Mohammad Karimiasl
Coaches: Taleb Nematpour – Mehdi Alizadeh – one development coach
Mehdi Tavakolian will be added to the list if his travel clearance issues are resolved.