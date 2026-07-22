Iranian Shooters Into 2nd Round of World Cup Competitions

TEHRAN - Three Iranian shooters qualified in the ISSF World Cup competitions and advanced to the next round.

On the first day of the Shooting World Cup in Hangzhou, China, in the 50m women’s rifle three positions, Iranian shooters progressed beyond the qualification stage.

Fatemeh Amini and Sharmine Chehel Amirani stood in 22nd and 23rd place, respectively, with 575 points, and in the second group, Najmeh Khedmati stood in 18th place with 578 points. Thus, all three of our country’s representatives advanced to the next round. Iran’s rifle team is led by Muhammad Zaer Rezaei as head coach and Amir Hussein Golpasand as coach.

Also on this day, Pouria Norouzian stood in 30th place with 627.8 points, Hadi Gharbaghi was in 45th place with 624.8 points, and Amir Muhammad Nekunam was in 57th place with 623.2 points.

In this section, 88 shooters competed, and in the end, three shooters from China, along with representatives from India, Hungary, Japan, Sweden, and Norway, advanced to the finals.