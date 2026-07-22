Vania Yavari Advances to Tashkent Youth Contenders Knockout

TEHRAN – Iran’s table tennis player Vania Yavari has advanced to the knockout the Tashkent Youth Contenders U-19 competitions.

Yavari defeated Daria Gamova from Kazakhstan 3-1 in her first match and then in the second match with a powerful performance, defeated Diyura Utabaeva from Uzbekistan in three consecutive games with the scores 11-3, 11-5 and 11-3.

She topped Group 6 with two victories and four points and qualified for the knockout stage of the competition.

Yavari will face Yumiko Katori from Japan in the round of 16 to advance to the top 16 of the competition. Yavari is led by Nasim Ranjbar in this competition.