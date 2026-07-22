UK Hosts Genocide-Linked RSF, UAE at Secret Conference

LONDON (MEE) -- A discreet British foreign office event beginning on Wednesday is mired in controversy after it emerged that a representative of the Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) political wing will be attending, Middle East Eye can reveal.

Nasredeen Abdulbari, a leader in the Sudanese paramilitary’s Tasis coalition, is attending a UK-run conference at Wilton Park alongside a delegation from the United Arab Emirates, according to multiple British and Sudanese sources. Sudan’s army-backed government was not invited to the conference, which runs from Wednesday to Friday and was described by multiple British government sources as a “discreet” event.