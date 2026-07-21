Iran Warns Bulgaria Against Hosting U.S. Military Aircraft
TEHRAN — Iran on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Bulgaria against approving a reported U.S. request to station military aircraft at Bezmer Air Base, cautioning that any cooperation with American military aggression against Iran would make Sofia complicit in unlawful acts of war.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei delivered the warning in response to reports that the Bulgarian government is considering a U.S. request to deploy military aircraft at Bezmer Air Base in support of operations related to the war with Iran.
Baghaei said Bulgaria is fully aware that recent U.S.
The diplomatic exchange follows statements issued Monday by the French foreign minister, who alleged that two French diplomats in Tehran had been detained and “physically abused”. Barrot described the incident as an “extremely serious act of intimidation” by Iranian security services, claiming that the two diplomats were targeted on Sunday evening “in flagrant violation of diplomatic immunity”.
He said both were “detained for several hours without reason, interrogated, and one of them was physically abused” before they were able to return to the embassy. The two diplomats were now safe and expected to return to France within hours, Barrot added.
France’s Foreign Ministry summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires in Paris on Tuesday in connection with the incident.
Araghchi said compliance with the laws and regulations of the host country, as well as internationally recognized diplomatic principles, is essential for the continued operation of foreign diplomatic missions. The Iranian foreign minister further urged the French government to take the necessary measures to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.