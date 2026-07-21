Iran Warns Bulgaria Against Hosting U.S. Military Aircraft  

TEHRAN — Iran on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Bulgaria against approving a reported U.S. request to station military aircraft at Bezmer Air Base, cautioning that any cooperation with American military aggression against Iran would make Sofia complicit in unlawful acts of war.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei delivered the warning in response to reports that the Bulgarian government is considering a U.S. request to deploy military aircraft at Bezmer Air Base in support of operations related to the war with Iran.

Baghaei said Bulgaria is fully aware that recent U.S.