Araghchi Warns France Over ‘Unacceptable’ Conduct of Diplomats in Tehran

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday denounced the conduct of two French diplomats in Tehran as “unacceptable,” calling on Paris to prevent any recurrence of actions inconsistent with diplomatic norms.

Araghchi raised the issue during a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday, as they discussed the latest bilateral, regional and international developments, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry. Araghchi protested the “unconventional” conduct of the two French diplomats, stating that their actions are incompatible with accepted diplomatic standards.

military aggression against Iran constituted a violation of the UN Charter and international law, and that any participation in preparing or facilitating such operations would amount to complicity in crimes of aggression and war crimes.

Baghaei expressed surprise over remarks attributed to Bulgarian Prime Minister Roman Radov regarding the reported request, saying that even considering support for an “illegal war” against Iran would be inconsistent with Bulgaria’s international legal obligations and the principle of respect for national sovereignty.

The spokesman cited Article 3(f) of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, which defines aggression, arguing that allowing one state’s territory to be used by another for acts of aggression against a third state could itself constitute an act of aggression under international law.

While emphasizing that Iran and Bulgaria have maintained relations based on mutual respect, Baghaei warned against any decision that would permit the United States to use Bulgarian territory or facilities for military operations against Iran.

“Iran hopes the Bulgarian parliament will not authorize the use of the country’s territory and facilities in a way that would make Bulgaria complicit with aggressors,” he said.

Baghaei reiterated that Iran remains determined to defend its national security and interests, warning that any party participating in military action against the country would bear full responsibility for the consequences.