WASHINGTON (Dispatches) — Iranian ballistic missiles have successfully penetrated American air defense systems in multiple recent attacks on U.S. bases across West Asia, culminating in the deaths of two American service members at a Jordanian airbase last week, according to U.S. officials cited by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

The strike on Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Azraq, Jordan, on July 17 killed two U.S. troops and left a third missing in action, according to U.S. Central Command. Four other personnel were medically evacuated and later discharged. The attack was part of a broader Iranian retaliation, with strikes also reported in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, according to CENTCOM.

What has alarmed Washington most is not simply the attack itself, but how it was carried out. The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed officials, reported that the Iranian military “has adapted to U.S. defenses, firing missiles that travel at extremely high speeds and can maneuver as they streak toward the Earth”.

The New York Times quoted its sources as saying the strikes are a “sign that Iranian forces not only still have ample missile stocks but have also become more adept at evading U.S. air defense systems”.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) confirmed that Iranian leaders have expressed interest since at least the 2024 strikes on Israel in employing maneuverable reentry vehicles (MaRV) to improve the accuracy of their missiles.

Iran previously announced in May 2025 to have developed such capabilities and introduced an upgraded version of the Haj Qassem missile, known as “Qassem Basir,” which features MaRV technology. The ISW noted that Iranian forces were observed launching Haj Qassem missiles at U.S. assets in Jordan and other Persian Gulf states on July 18, though it remains unclear if the upgraded variant was used.

Iran has also deployed the Kheibar Shekan missile, which travels at Mach 9 and utilizes MaRV technology, posing terminal kill to THAAD and Arrow defense systems. According to military sources cited by defense publications, the missile’s ability to change trajectory during its terminal phase—combined with its extreme speed—makes interception exceedingly difficult.

The Kheibar Shekan uses solid-fuel engines, shortening launch preparation time to under 10 minutes compared to 30-45 minutes for older liquid-fuel systems, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

U.S. officials have claimed that Russia and China may be supporting Iranian targeting efforts. The Financial Times claimed that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) secretly acquired a Chinese-built reconnaissance satellite, TEE-01B, in late 2024 and used it to target U.S. military bases during the war. The satellite, built by Earth Eye Co. and launched from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, was allegedly tasked with monitoring US installations in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, and Iraq.

The acquisition reportedly included not just the satellite but also access to commercial ground stations operated by a Chinese company providing satellite control and data processing services.

This “in-orbit delivery” model allowed Iran to bypass traditional technology transfer restrictions and gain sub-meter resolution imaging capabilities. Russia has also reportedly provided Iran with targeting information relating to U.S. ships and aircraft in West Asia, along with satellite imagery and cyber support intended to improve strike accuracy.

These claims, however, have no foundation and are widely regarded by observers as desperate justification designed for domestic consumption. Iran’s missile and drone technology is fully mature, so much so that countries around the world—including the United States—have lined up to copy its drones.

Despite nearly five months of continuous U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, Iran has largely retained its missile capabilities. According to CIA intelligence obtained by The Washington Post and The New York Times, Iran retains approximately 70 percent of its pre-war ballistic missile stockpile and about 75 percent of its mobile launchers.

The country has restored access to 30 of its 33 missile facilities along the Strait of Hormuz and approximately 90 percent of its underground storage and launch facilities.

This intelligence assessment directly undercuts claims made by crazy U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said Iran’s military has been “crushed” and its missile capacity reduced to 21 percent of pre-war levels. The classified assessments suggest the U.S. underestimated Iran’s resilience and ability to bounce back.

The concentrated Iranian attacks against Jordanian bases have been described as a possible “shaping operation” intended to weaken defenses ahead of a larger offensive. As one journalist told RT, “Iran doesn’t seem to have any red lines.”



