IRGC Levels U.S. Bases in Jordan, Kuwait: F-15, Patriot Destroyed

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Tuesday that it has destroyed a U.S. F-15 fighter jet and a missile defense radar system during a missile attack on an American base in Jordan, while simultaneously striking multiple U.S. military installations in Kuwait as part of ongoing retaliation for American violations.

In statement No. 38 of Operation Nasr 2, the IRGC Aerospace Force said the attack on the American base in Jordan destroyed a missile defense radar system and an F-15 aircraft inside its hangar.

“This region is not a place for American aggressors; the American child-killing army must leave our region to prevent further casualties,” the statement read.

The IRGC also reported that several U.S. military personnel were killed after Iranian forces targeted a compound housing

American troops in the al-Rukban region of Jordan.

In its 40th statement, the IRGC said it struck a compound hosting “terrorist and child-killing” US forces, killing a number of them. The statement added that the U.S. war secretary reported a casualty figure far below the actual number.

In a series of statements issued early Tuesday, the IRGC described the latest phases of its Operation Nasr 2 in response to renewed U.S. aggression against Iran.

The second phase of wave 24 targeted infrastructure supporting U.S. military air defense operations in Kuwait, destroying a long-range radar site, a communications center, satellite reception systems, and a missile defense radar at US bases in the country.

The IRGC also struck an MQ-9 drone hangar at Ali al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait, destroying or severely damaging several drones. In a second strike at Ahmad al-Jaber Airbase in Kuwait, the IRGC hit an early warning radar, a missile defense radar system, an FPS-117 radar, a Patriot air defense system, and a satellite communications system supporting air defense operations.

“Following this radar suppression operation, the enemy should prepare for more decisive and heavier waves of drone and missile attacks,” the IRGC stated.

Separately, the Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office announced that the 19th phase of Operation Sa’eqeh (Lightning) targeted three U.S. military bases in Kuwait using loitering attack drones.

The operation targeted administrative buildings and direction-finding antennas at Camp Arifjan, the helicopter parking area at al-Udairi Camp, and troop accommodation buildings at Ahmad al-Jaber Airbase.

The Army said the operation was carried out “in response to repeated acts of aggression and repeated breaches of commitments by the ‘Great Satan (the United States)’,” adding that regional security has been compromised by the hostile actions of U.S. forces.

The New York Times reported that the Pentagon has withheld information about dozens of injuries suffered by American troops after Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missile strikes on U.S. military bases in Jordan and other sites across the region last week.

The attacks injured dozens of U.S. service members and damaged several helicopters, the report said, citing U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The report added that Iran carried out three additional strikes against U.S. forces in Jordan during the same week, but the Pentagon did not disclose these earlier attacks or the resulting casualties and damage. A U.S. military official claimed that U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is not required to publicly release information about injured service members.

Nearly 100 U.S. troops have been injured since Washington resumed its military aggression against Iran earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell acknowledged on Monday, claiming most suffered minor concussions. The U.S. military has officially acknowledged 17 American service members killed since the war began in late February.

The Washington Post, citing U.S. officials, reported that the American military is struggling with dwindling stockpiles of air-defense interceptors and long-range munitions, raising concerns about its ability to sustain strikes on Iran.

The U.S. reportedly spent approximately $5.6 billion on munitions during the war’s first two days alone, and one official told the newspaper: “We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don’t think the White House is aware of that.”

The Trump administration is reportedly planning for a broader war, but any expansion would be constrained by depleted weapons inventories, battle damage, and limited capacity to deploy additional troops and aircraft to the region.

The IRGC also announced that two oil tankers attempting to transit an unsafe route south of the Strait of Hormuz were stopped after explosions triggered major fires. The IRGC said the tankers, “misled by the child-killing U.S. military,” suffered explosions that caused extensive fires and brought them to a halt.

The IRGC issued a renewed warning to international shipping companies, urging them not to rely on U.S. military guidance regarding navigation through the strategic waterway.

“It is self-evident that as long as America’s acts of aggression in the region continue, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, and not a single drop of oil or gas, nor even a single bag of chemical fertilizer, will be exported from the region,” the IRGC stated.

The IRGC added that “punitive operations against the aggressor U.S. bases have begun in response to maritime violations”.