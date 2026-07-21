Will Mamdani Succeed in Arresting Netanyahu?

It was a step in the right direction. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s declaration of arresting the ring leader of the Zionist entity Benjamin Netanyahu on his arrival, for having committed the genocide in Gaza.

It is a promise he had made last year on his election as Mayor and last week he emphasized upon it and on Tuesday repeated it again.

Netanyahu has been sentenced as a war criminal by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and a warrant has already been issued for his arrest by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as well.

He cannot escape justice, and it is against the principles of justice to allow him to roam free.

His comrade in crimes against humanity, Donald Trump, has said he will not allow Netanyahu to be arrested.

The US president, who also deserves arrest and punishment, will not succeed in his bid to save his criminal pal from justice, let alone escape himself from the vow of vengeance of the Iranian nation.

Be sure, sooner or later justice will prevail, and all criminals will meet their deserving faith.

Let us keep our fingers crossed and see whether Zohran Mamdani succeed in his endeavour to arrest and try Netanyahu if he dares to enter New York.