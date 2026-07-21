Navy Chief: Legal Action Underway Against U.S. Over Torpedo Attack

TEHRAN -- The commander of the Iranian Navy said Tuesday legal and international measures are underway to demand accountability from the United States over an unprovoked torpedo attack in March that led to the martyrdom of 104 Iranian sailors on board the frigate Dena.

The case is being pursued through legal and international channels, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani told survivors during a memorial event held in the north-central holy city of Qom, referencing the attack by the U.S. Navy submarine USS Charlotte on the Moudge (Wave)-class frigate in international waters off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka, on March 4 that sank the vessel.

“All aspects of this incident are being pursued through legal and international channels, and those responsible for this crime must be held accountable,” Irani said.

Paying tribute to the families of those martyred and those missing in action, the commander said the martyrs secured the country’s dignity, security, and strength through their sacrifice.

Irani also commemorated the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, stating that the Islamic Republic’s resilience against its enemies stems from “the pure blood of the martyrs and the sacrifices of the servicemen, who defended the ideals of the Islamic Revolution with faith and sincerity.”

“The Navy has lost some of its finest sons and shares the grief of these families,” Irani told the survivors.

The martyrs continue to serve as a source of national dignity and strength even after their martyrdom, he added, noting that their sacrifice thwarted the enemy’s plots and demonstrated that the Navy would continue carrying out its missions, despite ongoing threats.