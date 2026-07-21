Navy Chief: Legal Action Underway Against U.S. Over Torpedo Attack
TEHRAN -- The commander of the Iranian Navy said Tuesday legal and international measures are underway to demand accountability from the United States over an unprovoked torpedo attack in March that led to the martyrdom of 104 Iranian sailors on board the frigate Dena.
The case is being pursued through legal and international channels, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani told survivors during a memorial event held in the north-central holy city of Qom, referencing the attack by the U.S. Navy submarine USS Charlotte on the Moudge (Wave)-class frigate in international waters off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka, on March 4 that sank the vessel.
“All aspects of this incident are being pursued through legal and international channels, and those responsible for this crime must be held accountable,” Irani said.