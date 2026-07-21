Iranian Interior Minister Meets Pakistani PM Sharif in Islamabad

TEHRAN – Iranian Interior

Minister Eskandar Momeni on Tuesday met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his official visit to Islamabad, as part of his high-level working sessions in the Pakistani capital.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni conveyed a message of goodwill from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Momeni expressed appreciation for Islamabad’s warm reception and lauded the diplomatic and mediation efforts of senior Pakistani officials—including the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and the Chief of Army Staff—which culminated in the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Both leaders reaffirmed their strong resolve to expand bilateral cooperation and further strengthen ties between Tehran and Islamabad.

Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to acting as a “honest broker and facilitator” to support regional peace, stability, and diplomatic resolution.

Following his meeting with the Prime Minister, Momeni arrived at the Ministry of Interior, where he was formally received by his Pakistani counterpart, Senator Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

Momeni’s schedule in Islamabad also included an earlier meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Commander of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Momeni arrived in Islamabad late Monday night, where he was initially welcomed by Minister Naqvi. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising representatives from Iran’s Ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Roads and Urban Development, and Agriculture, alongside officials from the Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA) and Customs Administration.

Upon arrival, Momeni stated that the main objectives of the delegation’s visit are to follow up on agreements made during the previous presidential visit, bolster bilateral economic ties, and review key regional developments.