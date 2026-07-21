Envoy Urges UN Security Council to Condemn U.S. Attack on Darkhovin Nuclear Facility

TEHARN - Iran has called on the United Nations Security Council to unequivocally condemn the U.S. missile strike on the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant and to reaffirm that any attack or threat against peaceful nuclear facilities is contrary to international law.

In an official letter addressed to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary-General on Monday, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, denounced the assault as a “flagrant violation of international law” and urged the Security Council to take immediate action.

The attack occurred at approximately 3:39 a.m. local time on Sunday, when the United States launched several missiles against the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant site.

The facility, which is still under construction, has been under the full scope of IAEA safeguards pursuant to Iran’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the agency.

Iravani emphasized that all activities at the site are “exclusively peaceful, fully transparent, and entirely consistent with Iran’s rights and obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).”

The letter, which also referenced previous US attacks on Iran’s civil infrastructure, argued that the deliberate targeting of a safeguarded nuclear facility “constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, relevant resolutions of the Security Council, the Statute of the IAEA, and General Conference resolutions of the IAEA.”

Iravani further noted that this is the 18th such attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites since June 2025, when the US and Israel jointly launched aggression against the country.

“Such an attack ... gravely endangers nuclear safety and security, and seriously undermines the integrity,

credibility, and effectiveness of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime,” the letter stated.

Iravani explained that on 19 July 2026, the Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran wrote to the IAEA Director General, calling “for taking effective and appropriate actions against such aggressions that endanger the integrity and credibility of the global nuclear non-proliferation norms.”

In its appeal to the Security Council, Iravani recalled that “the international community has consistently affirmed that armed attacks against, or threats of attack against, peaceful nuclear facilities are unacceptable under any circumstances.”

The letter also cited numerous IAEA General Conference resolutions and Security Council statements reaffirming the inviolability of nuclear installations under safeguards.

It formally called upon the Secretary-General and the Security Council to “discharge, without delay and without discrimination or double standards, their responsibilities under the Charter of the United Nations.”

It also urged the Security Council to unequivocally condemn the U.S. attack on the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant, and to reaffirm that any attack or threat against peaceful nuclear facilities is contrary to international law.

Furthermore, the Iranian representative demanded that the Council insist that the United States “immediately cease all attacks and threats of attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including against its peaceful nuclear installations,” and hold the United States “fully accountable under international law for its internationally wrongful acts and for all consequences arising therefrom.”

The United States has resumed its criminal aggression against Iran since last week by targeting civilian sites across southern Iranian provinces.

On Thursday night, the terrorist U.S. forces destroyed six bridges in Hormozgan Province. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to target Iran’s power plants and bridges.



