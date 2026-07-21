Martyred Friday Prayer Leader Fervently Backed Islamic System, Palestinians in Gaza

TEHRAN - A representative of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei says martyred Sunni Friday prayer leader Molavi Mohammad Anwar Rigi vociferously supported Iran’s Islamic system and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“Late Molavi Muhammad Anwar Rigi remained truly loyal to the fundamentals of the Islamic Revolution throughout his life and forged a strong bond between religion and national unity,” Ayatollah Mostafa Mahami said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The revolutionary records of the pious and humble scholar, and his fearless defense of the principles of the Islamic Revolution will never be tarnished, notwithstanding the propaganda and character assassination campaigns by enemies which frequently sought to mar his personality,” Mahami said.

He added that the martyred Friday prayer leader wisely proved his attachment to pure Islam and Muslim unity.

“He used to defend the discourse of the Islamic Revolution and vociferously supported the oppressed people of Gaza. During the difficult days of the recent U.S.-Israeli war of aggression, he stood by the nation and backed the honor and integrity of his homeland; a defense that well demonstrated the unity between Iranian Shia and Sunni brethren is fairly deep-rooted and cannot be undermined by divisive attempts of enemies.”

The representative of the Leader noted that the enemies are fuming at recent victories of the Axis of Resistance, and their rage boiled over seeing the mass participation of people, especially Sunni scholars, in the magnificent farewell and funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“The usurping Zionist regime and its American sponsors are seeking revenge for the anger. They perpetrated the crime of his assassination, not knowing that such targeted killings will have no impact other than strengthening the determination and unity of the Iranian nation,” Ayatollah Mahami stated.

He offered his sincere condolences to the bereaved family of Molavi Rigi, Iranian Sunni Muslim scholars, locals of the Sistan and Baluchistan province, and prayed for his departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

Molavi Rigi, the Sunni Friday prayer leader of Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the southeastern Iranian city of Mirjaveh, was attacked by unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Monday. He later succumbed to his grave gunshot wounds.

The border city of Mirjaveh has been consistently depicted by provincial authorities as an emblem of coexistence and solidarity among diverse ethnic and religious communities.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that terrorist outfits strive to compromise security and instigate division, yet the vigilance of the public and their cooperation with security forces have effectively frustrated such attempts.