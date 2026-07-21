Search Finds More Remains of 32 Minab School Victims; No Trace Yet of Makan Nasiri

TEHRAN - An ongoing search at the site of a U.S. airstrike on a school in southern Iran has uncovered additional remains belonging to 32 student victims, but authorities say no trace has yet been found of Makan Nasiri, a boy who has remained missing for nearly five months.

Iranian officials in Hormozgan province said on Tuesday that weeks of recovery operations at the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab and surrounding areas led to the discovery of 62 body fragments, which DNA tests identified as belonging to 32 students massacred in an apparent war crime committed by the U.S.

“Despite the concerted efforts of multiple specialized teams and numerous search operations conducted at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab and its environs over recent weeks, no trace of martyr Makan Nasiri’s body has been discovered thus far,” said Mojtaba Qahramani, head of Hormozgan’s judiciary.

Qahramani told the Fars news agency on Tuesday that investigations into the attack indicate the US missile that struck the school in Minab directly hit the very spot where Makan was located at the moment of impact.

“Consequently, despite several rounds of meticulous and expert searches carried out by various groups, no part of this martyr’s remains has been recovered to date,” he added.

Minab Governor Muhammad Rademehr said the 62 recovered body fragments were identified through DNA testing as belonging to 32 students killed in the strike. The recovered remains are scheduled to be buried on Wednesday during a funeral ceremony attended by families of the victims and local residents.

Search operations at the school site and nearby areas are continuing in the hope of locating Makan’s remains.

An empty grave has already been prepared for Makan, while his personal belongings—a bloodstained sweater and a lone sneaker—are preserved in a glass display case at a nearby mosque.