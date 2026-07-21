Ancient Poostchi Mound Reveals 7,000 Years of Shiraz’s History

TEHRAN -- The Poostchi

archaeological mound in Shiraz has emerged as one of Iran’s most significant prehistoric sites, preserving evidence of human settlement dating back between 7,000 and 7,500 years.

Covering approximately four hectares on Rahmat Boulevard, the site was inscribed on Iran’s National Heritage List a decade ago following archaeological excavations that revealed traces of life from the fifth millennium BCE.

Researchers uncovered human skeletal remains, stone artifacts and other material evidence that have provided new insights into the earliest inhabitants of the Shiraz plain.

The discoveries significantly expanded scholarly understanding of the city’s antiquity, demonstrating that human communities were established in the area thousands of years earlier than previously documented.

The archaeological findings have made Poostchi a key reference point for studying the prehistoric development of Shiraz and the broader Fars region.

According to Behzad Moridi, director general of the Fars Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, continued archaeological investigations are essential to reveal the site’s full historical potential.

Moridi said sustained excavations would allow archaeologists to uncover additional cultural layers, document architectural remains and recover further artifacts that could enrich knowledge of the region’s ancient past.

Poostchi is one of three major archaeological sites associated with the early history of Shiraz, alongside Qasr-e Abunasr and Baram-e Delak. Together, the sites provide valuable evidence for reconstructing the evolution of human settlement in the region over several millennia.