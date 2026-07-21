Akmal Nur Brings Sufi-Inspired Vision to Iranian Online Exhibition

TEHRAN — Uzbek artist

Akmal Nur, president of the Academy of Arts of Uzbekistan, says his paintings seek to explore the space between physical reality and inner experience, drawing on Sufi philosophy and traditional Eastern symbolism to examine themes of memory, love and the human search for transcendence.

Speaking about a selection of his works currently featured by Iran’s Academy of Arts, Nur said his artistic practice is concerned less with representing the visible world than with revealing emotional and spiritual states.

“My art takes shape in the space between what is visible and what is hidden, between the material reality of the human body and its inner, spiritual experience,” he said.

The artist said recurring motifs such as apples, pomegranates, birds, trees, gardens and the female figure are not intended to reproduce traditional symbolism literally, but to give familiar forms new meaning for contemporary audiences.

“What occupies me more than representing the outside world is revealing conditions that lie beyond form and appearance—silence, longing, love, solitude, memory and humanity’s desire for the absolute,” he said.

Nur described the human figure in his paintings as existing outside a specific time or place, becoming “the embodiment of an inner condition” rather than the portrait of an individual. Faces may disappear, bodies become symbols and ordinary objects acquire metaphysical significance, he said.

Color also functions as a bearer of meaning rather than decoration, according to the artist. Red may represent life, passion, sacrifice or memory, while white evokes silence and purification, and gold suggests a light beyond the material world.

“I do not offer definitive interpretations,” Nur said. “For me, painting is an open space where the artist’s personal history meets the viewer’s memory. I want the work not to explain, but to awaken.”

One of Uzbekistan’s leading contemporary painters, Nur has exhibited widely in Europe, Asia and the United States, and his works are held in museum and private collections in Uzbekistan and abroad.

A virtual exhibition of paintings by Nur has opened on the website of Iran’s Academy of Arts, offering Iranian audiences a window into an artistic practice that blends Eastern philosophical traditions with contemporary visual language.

The online exhibition, featuring 27 works, forms part of broader efforts to strengthen cultural and artistic exchanges between Iran and Uzbekistan.

The virtual exhibition remains available on the website of Iran’s Academy of Arts through July 28.