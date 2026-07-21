Atrocities Endured by the Ahl al-Bayt

Salaam dear young friends. We are here with our weekly chat. How are you today?

Two days back was the 5th of Safar, and we commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of the less-than-4-year old daughter of Imam Husain (AS), the Martyr of Karbala.

As we had mentioned last week, she was Hazrat Ruqaiyya (SA), who in the aftermath of the tragedy of Karbala and forced march of the noble captives towards Damascus in Syria, she suffered the pains of the arduous journey, often through hot desert terrain, during which she was subjected to scolding and whipping by the Omayyad ruffians.

In Damascus, she was mocked in front of the whole court by the Godless Yazid as he blasphemously hit with his cane the severed head of her noble father that was placed in a tray.

The Prophet’s family was confined to the ruins of a dilapidated edifice, where her wailing in the night disturbed the tyrant’s sleep and forced him to send the head of Imam Husain (AS) in a bid to calm her down.

At the sight of her father’s head, little Ruqayya (SA) rushed and took it in her lap, and placing her own head upon it, recounted the pains, sufferings, and tortures she had endured for the past 25 days since the fateful day of Ashura (Muharram 10). She suddenly became motionless as her soul flew to the ethereal heavens. Her brother, Imam Zain al-Abedin (AS) laid her to rest in the ruins.

Today, her resting place has been transformed into a spacious shrine in the heart of the Syrian capital, and pilgrims of all ages, especially children, stream in to pay their respects to her and beseech God Almighty for their lawful and legal needs.

For the information of our dear readers, today, Wednesday (7th of Safar) is the martyrdom anniversary (according to a tradition) of Imam Hasan al-Mujtabah (AS), grandson and the 2nd infallible successor of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA), and also today (according to another tradition) is the birthday of Imam Musa al-Kazem (AS), the 7th infallible successor of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA).

Well friends, are any of you going to Karbala?

Perhaps some of you have already departed, since Arba’een or the traditional 40th day of commemoration for the Chief of Martyrs, Imam Husain (AS), is due on Tuesday, August 4.

It is the world’s greatest annual gathering, and despite the threats from the terrorists and their Godless masters, the number of pilgrims are increasing, in a grand display of devotion to the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA), who was tragically martyred by those shamelessly claiming to be not just Muslims but the followers of the self-styled caliph.

So, God bless you all, stay at home and stay safe, see you next week.