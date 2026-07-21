Dear youngsters, could you answer the following questions.

1. I am gold and can be black and white, I’m a symbol for a nation, when freedom took flight. What am I?

2. I am a portal to another world which you cannot enter. Only you can see me but I can’t see you. What am I?

3. I have a frame but no pictures. I have poles but not standing up. What am I?

4. Before I grow I’m small. When I’m old I grow tall. When I die I give a mighty fall. What am I?

5. You use a knife to slice my head but you weep beside me when I am dead. What am I?

6. I am black and white. I have strings I have keys. I make sound without my lips. I make dough with no flour. What am I?

Answers to last week’s

edition:

1. Peacock

2. Road

3. Elevator

4. Tectonic Plate

5. Breath