Indian Farmers March to Delhi to Protest U.S. Trade Deal

NEW DELHI (Dispatches) - Thousands of farmers opposing a proposed trade deal with the U.S. marched toward Delhi on Tuesday, presenting another challenge to the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is already facing a student protest in the capital.

The farmers’ unions say New Delhi’s proposed trade deal could hurt India’s agriculture sector by opening the door to cheaper American food and hurt domestic farmers, livestock and dairy producers, as well as small traders.

The trade deal is still not final despite months of negotiations. Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said last month that New Delhi “cannot enter into force a U.S. deal” until the “framework for getting a competitive advantage is finalized.”

Farm organizations from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are spearheading the protests. Farmers from Punjab were stopped by police in Shambhu, on the state’s border with Haryana. However, others have continued on to Delhi.

On Monday, thousands of students clashed with police in the Indian capital, demanding the resignation of the federal education minister over leaks of question papers for a national medical entrance test.

They are continuing their protest in central Delhi, but have said they will not march on parliament again, and have accused the police of hurting students.

The US agricultural sector has lobbied the Trump administration, seeking wider access to Indian markets, lower tariffs, and the relaxation of curbs on dairy products, poultry, and fisheries.

India’s government claims the nation’s agricultural interests would be protected and that sensitive farm products have been kept out of the negotiations with the U.S.

However, a trade pact that opens up agriculture could impact 80 million rural families and send shockwaves through India’s agrarian economy, activists have warned. The farming sector employs about 46.1% of the workforce and supports close to 55% of India’s population of 1.4 billion.