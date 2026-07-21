Report: NATO Faces Critical Cotton Linter Shortage Threatening Ammunition Production

WASHINGTON (Dispatches) - NATO countries are running short of the cotton linter needed to make explosives for ammunition, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Nitrocellulose, used to make explosive material for “virtually all” modern ammunition, is produced from so-called cotton linters.

“NATO does not have sufficient resources... Limited stocks [of cotton] represent one of the biggest problems NATO faces in its effort to build up ammunition stockpiles in order to counter the growing power of Russia and China,” the report said.

NATO countries are now striving to improve their nitrocellulose supply, while enhancing self-sufficiency capabilities in procurement and processing, so as not to depend on foreign suppliers.

Europe needs to more than double its nitrocellulose production capacity, to 20,000 tons per year, in order to prepare its supply chain for unexpected situations, the report added.

As part of efforts to reduce the shortfall, the German defense concern Rheinmetall is converting a civilian nitrocellulose production plant into a military-purpose facility. Poland is also creating a new nitrocellulose production enterprise. Europe also lacks TNT, WSJ said.

“There is also a shortage of TNT - the explosive used in artillery shells: currently there is only one operating plant producing it in all of Europe, located in Poland,” it added.