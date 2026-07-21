Riots Erupt After Migrant’s Death During Arrest in Italy

ROME (AFP) - Riots erupted in Italy following the death of a migrant while under arrest – with cars set alight and demonstrators accusing cops of murder.

Abderrahim Fakir, 42, died in handcuffs in Bologna on Sunday after cops responded to reports of the Moroccan allegedly behaving erratically.

Viral footage recorded by a nearby local showed two officers pinning Fakir, who ran a small cleaning business, face-down as he screamed for help.

His death has drawn comparisons to George Floyd who died after a police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis in May 2020.Over Monday night, furious protesters threw firecrackers near police buildings in the city.

Officers used tear gas and water cannons to disperse large crowds who had gathered in the wake of Fakir’s death.

Chants of “police murderers” and “the whole world hates you” rang out through the streets of Bologna amid the demonstrations.

Images showed riot police clashing with swarms of activists calling for justice over the Moroccan man’s death.

Plumes of smoke were seen rising into the night sky above a flaming car and tear gas canisters.

And dramatic footage showed officers chasing down demonstrators – with some launching projectiles at their shields.

A group of protesters also sat down in a square holding a photograph of Fakir, calling the gathering a non-violent protest, according to local media.

Prosecutors have now launched an investigation into Fakir’s death.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said he had “full confidence” the inquiry would establish the facts and clarify what exactly happened.

Bologna cops have agreed to hand over bodycam footage to investigators as part of the probe.

Local police were initially called after residents reported a man shouting and acting agitated in the area.

Authorities said Fakir allegedly struck a police vehicle before officers arrived and attempted to contain him.

In the viral video of his arrest, Fakir – who reportedly suffered from heart issues and asthma – calls out “help, help, that’s enough” as officers sit on him.

A third person, believed to be a resident of the Pilastro neighborhood, was seen holding his feet down as the officers restrained him.

The clip also shows two paramedics standing around them and three other people spectating as the struggle unfolded.

Local media reported police used pepper spray on the 42-year-old during the confrontation.

Fakir was heard begging for water as the encounter went on for several minutes.

As the investigation continues, Fakir’s family have spoken of their heartbreak and demanded answers over his final moments.

His sister Khadija told local media, “I demand justice. I want revenge. I will never find peace until my brother gets justice.”

“We don’t know what happened; we only received a phone call saying he was dead. They handcuffed him, and he died. They attacked him… and they beat him. There are witnesses,” she added.

Fakir, who lived with his brother, had a history of minor criminal offences and suffered from underlying health conditions, according to his family.

Speaking about the officers involved, his sister said, “If someone is agitated, you have to calm them down.”

Fakir’s lawyer Barbara Spinelli described him as a “kind, polite, and respectful person” who cared deeply about his business and employees.

She said, “He was an extremely kind, polite, and respectful person. A worker who cared about his company and his employees. He’s the last client I’d imagine would suffer such an end.”

Spinelli said Fakir had been living legally in Italy since childhood and was renewing his residence permit.