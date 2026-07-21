Alireza Arab Storms to 50m Breaststroke Gold at Asian Aquatics Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian swimmer Alireza Arab clinched his first Asian gold medal in the 50m breaststroke event on Tuesday.

In the 50m breaststroke final for the 17-18 age group of the Asian Aquatics Championships, Alireza Arab won the championship title with a time of 28.22 seconds.

In this competition, Yik Kee Tsui from Hong Kong came in second with a time of 28.27 seconds, and Long Sam Mook, another swimmer from Hong Kong, won the bronze medal with a time of 28.53 seconds.

Also, Amirali Sabeti managed to win the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle final for the 17-18 age group with a time of 23.20 seconds along with Heer Sunilbhai Pitruda from India.

In this event, Hussein Mohammad Shawqi from the UAE won the championship title with a time of 22.59 seconds, and Adam Avenue Lee from Hong Kong came in second with a time of 22.79 seconds.