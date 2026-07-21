Iran Defeat Iraq in Asia U-18 Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier Opener

TEHRAN - The Iranian U-18 men’s national Hockey5s team secured a commanding victory over Iraq in their opening match of the Asia Cup and World Cup Qualifiers currently underway in Muscat, Oman.

Marking Iran’s debut appearance in international field hockey tournaments, the national youth squad delivered a dominant performance to defeat Iraq 5-0 in their opening fixture.

Parsa Rajabi and Ashkan Zolfagharkhanian scored two goals each, while Mohammad Taha Abbasi contributed one goal to seal the victory for Iran.

Following the match, the tournament’s organizing committee named Parsa Rajabi the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

The Iranian squad will face Saudi Arabia in their second group stage match on Tuesday, July 21.