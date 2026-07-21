Iranian Women Referees to Judge in AFC Champions League

TEHARN - The Asian Football Confederation announced that Iranian referees will officiate in the AFC Women’s Champions League in the 2026-2027 season.

The Group F matches of the AFC Women’s Champions League in the 2026-2027 season will be hosted by Myanmar from August 17 to 23 (August 17 to 23).

From Iran, Mahnaz Zakai has been selected as the referee, Reyhaneh Shirazi and Athena Lashney as assistant referees to officiate in these competitions.