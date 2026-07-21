IPC: Iran Sitting Volleyball Extends Historic Reign

TEHRAN - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) website has examined Iran’s national sitting volleyball team’s championship in the world in a report.

Islamic Republic of Iran continued their remarkable dominance in men’s sitting volleyball, securing a record-extending ninth World Championship title on Friday, 17 July, after defeating long-time rivals Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16) in the gold medal match.

The victory adds to Iran’s world titles won in 1985, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2010, 2018, and 2022. The team has also claimed eight Paralympic gold medals since the sport made its Games debut at the Arnhem 1980 Games.

Two years after meeting in the Paris 2024 Paralympic final, Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina renewed one of sitting volleyball’s greatest rivalries on the world stage.

Iran controlled the opening two sets before Bosnia and Herzegovina responded to take the third. The defending champions regrouped in the fourth set, limiting their opponents to just seven attack points to seal the title in one hour and 39 minutes.

Kazakhstan completed a historic tournament by claiming the bronze medal, defeating Brazil 3-2 to secure the country’s first-ever Sitting Volleyball World Championship medal.

Perdebay Namuratov starred with a match-high 38 points, including 32 attacks and five aces, while Erik Kaskabayev contributed 28 points in Kazakhstan’s landmark victory.