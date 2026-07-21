Men’s Junior Handball Advances to Quarterfinals in Asian Championship

TEHRAN - The Iranian junior national handball team secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship following a dominant 63-14 victory over India in their final group stage match in Chuzhou, China.

Taking control of the game from the outset, the Iranian squad established a commanding 32-6 lead by halftime. Iran maintained its high-tempo play through the second half, widening the goal margin to 49 by the final whistle. Following his performance, Iran’s Mohammad Babaladi was named Player of the Match.

With this win, Iran accumulated 7 points to advance from Group B, widely considered the tournament’s “group of death,” which also featured Qatar, Japan, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and South Korea.

Iran’s quarter-final opponent will be determined following the conclusion of all remaining group stage fixtures. The quarter-final matches are scheduled for Friday, July 24.

The top four teams of the 19th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship will earn qualification spots for the upcoming IHF Men’s Junior World Championship, leaving Iran one win away from securing a World Championship berth.

Iran’s Group Stage Results:

Iran 29 – 27 Kuwait

Iran 28 – 29 South Korea

Iran 25 – 25 UAE

Iran 26 – 25 Qatar

Iran 27 – 28 Japan

Iran 63 – 14 India

The 19th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship is taking place in Chuzhou, China, from July 15 to July 27.