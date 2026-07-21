Basketball Team Moves Up in Latest FIBA Rankings

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s

national basketball team has moved up one place in the latest FIBA World Ranking.

The World Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced the new rankings of the team in the world.

The Iranian national basketball team has climbed 2 places in the new World Federation rankings.

The new rankings of the World Basketball Federation were announced after the third window of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers, in which the U.S. national team is still at the top with 920.7.

The national teams of Germany, Serbia, France, Canada, Spain, Australia, Argentina, Brazil and Lithuania are also in the second to tenth places in this ranking.

The Iranian national team has climbed 2 places in the new rankings and is in the 26th place in the world with 455.7 points, and is the fourth team in Asia after Australia, Japan and New Zealand.