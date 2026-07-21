Israeli Forces Fire on Lebanese Army During Deployment in South

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) -- Israeli forces opened fire Tuesday near Lebanese army forces as they deployed in the southern town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, the military said, warning that the incident could undermine the implementation of a pilot deployment under a U.S.-mediated framework agreement with Israel.

A Lebanese military statement said that army units came under fire while carrying out a deployment operation in the town. No casualties were immediately reported.

The army said the attack “could hinder the implementation of deployment steps in the pilot zones” being carried out through coordination with the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon (MCG4L).

Established last June under the framework agreement, the group is a joint tripartite committee comprising the U.S., Israel, and Lebanon.

Earlier Tuesday, the Lebanese army said that it had begun deploying forces in Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh as part of the first phase of the framework agreement signed with Israel last month.

The town is located south of the Litani River, and it is among the pilot zones covered by the first phase of the framework formula signed on June 26.

The army said the deployment was part of ongoing field measures in southern Lebanon and urged residents to avoid traveling to the town until the security situation stabilizes and to follow the instructions of deployed troops.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the army’s engineering regiment entered the town and began field surveys of streets to detect explosives and remnants left by the Israeli army, ahead of the full deployment of Lebanese forces.

The Israeli army, for its part, acknowledged that its forces fired at Lebanese soldiers, claiming it was a warning shot.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, citing a military statement, claimed Israeli forces fired “warning shots at Lebanese soldiers who crossed the agreed-upon line” in the town.

The army said the U.S. mechanism had been informed of the incident, KAN added.

The incident took place hours before a scheduled summit between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House at 6:00 p.m. Beirut time.

According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,328 people and injured 12,227 others since March 2. Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the previous war between October 2023 and November 2024.